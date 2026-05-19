Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Grenadian Prime Minister Mitchell

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell to discuss strengthening commercial ties and increasing opportunities for U.S. business in Grenada. Specifically, the two leaders discussed working together to identify opportunities for U.S. companies in Grenada's energy, healthcare, and hospitality industries.

Deputy Secretary Landau and Prime Minister Mitchell lauded the long-standing and growing connections between the health care systems and personnel of both countries, with Deputy Secretary Landau thanking Prime Minister Mitchell for Grenada's decision to end its Cuban medical program.