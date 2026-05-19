Gonetspeed Kicks Off South River Construction, Soon Connecting New Jersey To 100% Fiber Network

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH RIVER, N.J., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoNetspeed, the Northeast's largest independent fiber internet provider, today announced that construction is officially underway in South River, marking the company's first New Jersey community. Backed by a $13.6 million private investment, the project will bring 100% fiber internet and future-ready connectivity to New Jersey, delivering reliable multi-gigabit speeds to more than 10,500 homes and businesses throughout South River.

With construction actively progressing and the first customers expected to be connected by fall 2026, South River residents and businesses can now be among the first in New Jersey to experience GoNetspeed's 100% fiber-optic network. To learn more, sign up for construction updates and pre-order service, visit gonetspeed/nj/south-river.

“Too many communities are still being forced to settle for internet that can't keep up with their needs,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President and CEO.“In South River, we're changing that by bringing a 100% fiber network built for the speed, reliability, and performance people depend on every day. As we enter New Jersey for the first time, this investment reflects our long-term commitment to building infrastructure that supports how people live, work, and grow.”

Last summer, GoNetspeed celebrated New Jersey as the 11th state in its growing network, unveiling a $110 million investment across six initial communities, including South River, Carteret, Northfield, Old Bridge, Parlin and Ventnor. Through GoNetspeed's $13.6 million investment in South River, South River is now the first underway, with additional New Jersey communities following closely.

As GoNetspeed continues to expand its fiber network across the Northeast, more communities are gaining access to 100% fiber-optic internet built for the way people live and work today. With ultra-fast, symmetrical speeds and dependable reliability, GoNetspeed's future-proof infrastructure helps communities stay connected and strengthens their digital future.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks across 11 states, including New Jersey. The company continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed and greater reliability to residents and businesses throughout its footprint. Powered by a 100% fiber-optic network, customers gain access to symmetrical upload and download speeds ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 Gbps. Learn more about GoNetspeed at.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast and is nationally recognized for ISP gaming speeds. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit.

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