Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces The Date For The Release Of The First Qurarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results, Conference Call And Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc., a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services, announced today that it will release its first quarter financial and operating results for the period ended March 31, 2026, before the market opens in New York on May 22, 2026.

On May 22, 2026, at 10:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:



Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum products, crude oil and drybulk seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of twenty-one vessels on the water - seven M.R. product tankers, two suezmax tankers, four handysize drybulk carriers, five supramax drybulk carriers, two kamsarmax drybulk vessels and a post panamax drybulk carrier - with a total capacity of approximately 1,324,000 deadweight tons (dwt) and has contracted to acquire an additional four handysize drybulk carriers and a product tanker of 190,400 dwt aggregate capacity. Following these deliveries, the Company's fleet will count a total of 26 vessels with an aggregate capacity of about 1.5 million dwt. IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.'s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols“IMPP” and“IMPPP,” respectively.

Company Contact:

Fenia Sakellaris

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

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