Jeddah Airports” Explores Future Airport Expansion Plans With Singapore's“Surbana Jurong”

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Jeddah – May 17

The CEO of Jeddah Airports Company, Eng. Mazen bin Mohammed Johar, held a strategic meeting with the CEO of Singapore's Surbana Jurong Group, Mr. Sean Chiao, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and expand bilateral partnership opportunities, in line with the ambitious expansion and development plans being pursued by Jeddah Airports for the future.

Through this meeting, Jeddah Airports aims to reinforce its leadership position by leveraging the international expertise of the Singaporean group in the execution and management of mega projects, supporting its strategy to enable King Abdulaziz International Airport to serve more than 90 million passengers annually by 2030.

The discussions also focused on launching specialized programs to train and develop Saudi talent and empower national capabilities in engineering, infrastructure, and project management. This includes benefiting from Surbana Jurong Academy programs, professional mentorship for Saudi engineers, and opportunities to participate in international airport projects, ensuring knowledge transfer and the development of local capabilities capable of leading the aviation sector according to the highest global standards.

Both sides also discussed finalizing the governance framework for joint working teams, including an integrated organizational structure and clearly defined responsibilities and tasks, to support the efficient management and execution of future programs and projects. They also explored opportunities to broaden future cooperation, including efforts toward signing a memorandum of understanding to support the objectives of the strategic partnership in the coming phase.

This step reflects Jeddah Airports' vision to expand its global partnerships and explore promising opportunities that enhance the efficiency and readiness of the airport's infrastructure, particularly as the company aims to connect Jeddah to 150 global destinations, increase air cargo capacity to 2.5 million tons, and accommodate 15 million transit passengers by 2030.

Through these development projects, the company seeks to keep pace with the rapid growth in air travel following a series of recent record-breaking achievements, while delivering an exceptional travel experience that strengthens Jeddah's position as a global hub connecting continents and directly supports the national objectives of the aviation sector and Saudi Vision 2030.