Video: 3 Indian-Crewed Oil Tankers Attacked By US Military Off Oman In One Week

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

As tensions escalated rapidly across the Middle East despite a fragile ceasefire announced in April in the Israel–US–Iran conflict, seafarers and mariners found themselves trapped in the crossfire of renewed hostilities.

During one week, three Indian-crewed oil tankers were attacked by the US military which claimed they were attempting to violate the blockade it has enforced on Iranian ports on April 13. India has more than 300,000 sailors working in global shipping fleets, according to government data.

In one of the incidents, three Indian seafarers lost their lives. As a result, India summoned the US Charge D'Affaires to lodge a stern protest on the ongoing attacks.

Here's a timeline on the attacks:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

MT Jalveer (June 11)

A US jet fired two missiles into the engine room of the Guinea-Bissau-flagged oil tanker MT Jalveer in the Gulf of Oman at 11.20pm ET. An Indian shipping ministry official said the 20 crew members were safe and being evacuated in coordination with the Royal Navy of Oman.

A video of the attack was shared by the US Centcom. Watch here:

Us Centcom

MT Settebello (June 10)

The Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello was attacked at 11.14pm ET. The vessel had 28 crew members, including 24 Indians, two Pakistanis, one Russian, and one Ukrainian. As a result of the attack, three Indian mariners lost their lives and 21 were safely rescued.

Watch a video of the attack shared by the US Centcom:

The Omani Navy responded to the Settebello's distress call after it reported an engine fire.

Family members of Shivanand Chaurasia, one of the sailors who died, told reporters he had gone to sea about nine months ago and had told his father earlier this week that everything was fine.

Us Centcom

MT Marivex (June 8)

The Palau-flagged MT Marivex, which carried a crew of 24 Indian sailors was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. India said all crew members were safely rescued by the Omani navy.

Us Centcom

What the US said?

In all incidents, the US said it "disabled" the oil tankers. The MT Jalveer, it claimed, violated the blockade against Iran by attempting to transport Iranian oil. The MT Marivex also violated the blockade by attempting to sail to an Iranian port and Settebello attempted to transport Iranian oil.

Since the beginning of the blockade on April 13, the US forces have "disabled" 9 non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass.

How India reacted?

Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters the "attacks must cease and end".

The Indian ministry of foreign affairs summoned Jason Meeks, the US Chargé D'Affaires in New Delhi to convey its "deepest concerns over the ongoing attacks".

(With inputs from Reuters)

India condemns attack on tanker off Oman, says 3 Indian seafarers still missing 3 missing Indian seafarers confirmed dead after tanker hit off Oman coast Indian navy rescues sailors on tanker ablaze off Oman