Alstom Launches Locomotive Service Centre Upgrade In Kazakhstan's Almaty

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)French Alstom launched a construction programme to upgrade the electric locomotive service centre in Almaty, the company statement reads.

This was done during a visit to Kazakhstan by Matt Byrne, President of the Services Product Line at Alstom, and Ben Lezala, Vice President of Services for the AMECA region (Africa, Middle East and Central Asia).

They visited Kazakhstan to review the progress of the company's €50 million investment programme and discuss the next phase of Alstom's long-term partnership with Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

“Services is a key pillar of Alstom's strategy to deliver long-term value to our customers and support sustainable mobility worldwide. Our investment in Kazakhstan reflects this ambition: strengthening local capabilities, leveraging digital innovation, and developing an integrated services ecosystem to enhance performance across rail networks. Together with KTZ, we are improving operations and reinforcing Kazakhstan's role as a strategic corridor connecting Asia and Europe,” said Matt Byrne.

The project is being implemented under the Investment Agreement signed between Alstom and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2023.

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