Black Diamond Therapeutics To Host Webcast For Investors Highlighting Updated Results From Phase 2 Trial Of Silevertinib In 1L Egfrm NSCLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Webcast will be held Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer, will host a webcast for investors to present updated results from its ongoing Phase 2 trial of silevertinib in frontline patients with EGFR mutated non-small cell lung cancer on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast information

The webcast can be accessed under“Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Black Diamond website at A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event for a limited time.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in patients with cancer. The Company's MasterKey therapies are designed to address a broad spectrum of genetically defined tumors, overcome resistance, minimize wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to treat central nervous system disease. The Company is advancing silevertinib, a brain-penetrant fourth-generation EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting EGFR-mutant NSCLC and GBM. For more information, please visit

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