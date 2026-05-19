(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) DATA Communications Management Corp. Announces Publication of 2025 Sustainability Report Third Annual Report Highlights Continued Progress on its Sustainability Journey May 19, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: DATA Communications Management Corp. Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 19, 2026) - DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (OTCQX: DCMDF) ("DCM" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and workflow, today announced the publication of the Company's third annual corporate Sustainability Report for the 2025 calendar year. "This year's report is guided by a simple principle: Proof Through Progress. In today's environment, commitments alone are not enough. Stakeholders expect measurable results, disciplined execution, and transparent reporting on both our achievements and the work still ahead," said Richard Kellam, President & CEO of DCM. "We view sustainability not as a compliance checkbox, but as an opportunity to strengthen our business while contributing positively to the customers and communities we serve." Highlights of the 2025 Sustainability Report across DCM's three sustainability pillars - environment, social and governance - include: A 12.6% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared to 2024 The planting of three million trees since 2021 through our partnership with PrintReleaf1 Certification of three additional DCM facilities by the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership Continued progress aligning social responsibility initiatives with our social impact priorities DCM's 2025 Sustainability Report is available for download here: DCM 2025 Sustainability Report. About DATA Communications Management Corp. DCM is a leading Canadian tech-enabled provider of print and digital solutions that help simplify complex marketing communications and operations workflow. DCM serves over 2,500 clients including 70 of the 100 largest Canadian corporations and leading government agencies. Our core strength lies in delivering individualized services to our clients that simplify their communications, including customized printing, highly personalized marketing communications, campaign management, digital signage, and digital asset management. From omnichannel marketing campaigns to large-scale print and digital workflows, our goal is to make complex tasks surprisingly simple, allowing our clients to focus on what they do best. Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on , and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on SEDAR+ at . For further information, contact

Mr. Richard Kellam Mr. James E. Lorimer President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer DATA Communications Management Corp. DATA Communications Management Corp. Tel: (905) 791-3151 Tel: (905) 791-3151

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release and DCM's 2025 Sustainability Report (the "Associated Report") constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release and Associated Report include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DCM's approach to managing sustainability matters, and DCM's sustainability-related objectives, vision, commitments, goals, metrics, and targets, including DCM's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

When used in this press release and Associated Report, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan", and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release and Associated Report.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. With respect to DCM's environment, social and governance "ESG" and sustainability-related goals, such factors include, but are not limited to, the absence of standardized methodologies for classifying sustainability-related terms (including in their meaning and scope), the absence of standardized methodologies for classifying sustainability-related activities or for evaluating their impact, and the availability of comprehensive and high-quality data (including climate-related data, diversity metrics, social indicators, and data from third-parties on whom DCM may be required to rely for information). We caution readers of this press release and Associated Report not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements since a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in these forward-looking statements.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release and Associated Report as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Additional Caution Regarding Sustainability-Related Disclosures

DCM also cautions readers of the following regarding the sustainability-related disclosures included in this press release and Associated Report:

The terms "ESG" and "sustainability" and similar terms, taxonomies, methodologies, criteria and standards are evolving in terms of both meaning and scope. DCM's use of such terms may vary over time to reflect this evolution. Any use of such terms in this press release and Associated Report are intended as references to DCM's internally defined criteria and not to any jurisdiction-specific regulatory definitions or voluntary standard that may exist.

There could be changes to the market practices, taxonomies, methodologies, criteria and standards that regulators, non-governmental bodies, civil society, DCM and its suppliers and clients use to classify, measure, determine the eligibility of, report on and verify environmental and social activities for inclusion toward DCM's sustainability-related goals, or to evaluate the impacts of such activities. DCM may update its sustainability-related goals, its progress towards those goals, and the eligibility of certain activities, as appropriate, in light of new and evolving market practices, taxonomies, methodologies, criteria, and standards.

In making and implementing its sustainability-related goals, DCM must rely on data obtained from third-party sources. DCM's use of third-party data must not be taken as an endorsement of the third-party or its data or be construed as granting any form of intellectual property. Although DCM believes these sources are reliable, DCM has not independently verified any third-party data or assessed the assumptions underlying such data and cannot guarantee the accuracy of such third-party data or assumptions. The data used by DCM in connection with its sustainability-related goals may be limited in quality, unavailable, or inconsistent. Certain third-party data may also change over time as market practices, taxonomies, methodologies, criteria and standards evolve. These factors and related uncertainties could have a material effect on DCM's sustainability-related goals and DCM's ability to meet them.

DCM may need to or elect to purchase carbon and clean energy instruments, including carbon offset and removal credits and renewable energy credits, to meet sustainability-related goals. The market for these instruments is still developing and their availability may be limited. Some of these instruments are also subject to the risk of invalidation or reversal, and DCM provides no assurance of the treatment of any such instruments in the future. There may also be changes to applicable regulations and standards that impact the market for carbon and clean energy instruments. The maturity, liquidity and economics of this market may make it more difficult for DCM to achieve its sustainability-related goals.

The information contained in this press release and Associated Report is unaudited and was not subject to any assurance engagement.

Additional Disclaimers

This press release and Associated Report is intended to provide information from a different perspective and in more detail than is required by DCM to be included in mandatory securities filings. The information contained in this press release and Associated Report should not be read as necessarily rising to a level of materiality of disclosure required in DCM's securities law filings, and the use of terms such as "important", "significant", or similar words and phrases should also not be read as necessarily rising to the level of materiality for securities or other regulatory filings.

This press release and Associated Report should not be used as a basis for trading in securities of DCM or for any other investment decision. This press release and Associated Report is not intended to constitute financial, legal, tax, investment, professional or expert advice. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made in relation to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained in this press release and Associated Report.

This press release and Associated Report may provide addresses of, or contain hyperlinks to, websites that are not owned or controlled by DCM. Each such address or hyperlink is provided solely for convenience and the content of linked third-party websites is not in any way included or incorporated by reference into this press release and Associated Report. DCM takes no responsibility for such websites or their content, or for any loss or damage that may arise from their use. If you decide to access any of the third-party websites linked to in this press release and Associated Report, you do so at your own risk and subject to the terms and conditions of such websites.

1Data on the number of trees planted in our reforestation program was provided by PrintReleaf and is current as of December 31, 2025.







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Source: DATA Communications Management Corp.