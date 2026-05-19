“Cricket can flourish in Qatar with many enthusiasts present. The Qatar government's support for sports is known across the globe. The FIFA World Cup they hosted I am sure it was not held like this before,” Inzamam said.

He added that Qatar's long-term sporting roadmap further strengthens its potential as a cricket hub.

“In 2030 Doha is going to host the Asian Games, so it's one of the best places for cricket. The infrastructure is good and Doha can become one of the most popular cricket venues,” he said.

Inzamam also pointed to the national team's growing participation in international events as a positive sign for the game's development.

“Qatar cricket team is also participating in ICC tournaments, so I think there is a lot of scope for the game to develop in Qatar,” he added.