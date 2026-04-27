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North Korea Inaugurates Memorial for Fallen Soldiers in Ukraine War
(MENAFN) North Korea has inaugurated a memorial museum dedicated to its soldiers said to have been killed while fighting alongside Russia in the war against Ukraine, according to state media reports.
The opening ceremony of the facility, named the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations, was held in Pyongyang and marked the anniversary of what is described as the recapture of Russia’s Kursk region from Ukrainian forces.
The event was attended by senior officials from both North Korea and Russia, including high-level political and defense representatives, as part of broader diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the memorial reflects strengthened ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, describing the relationship as one built through shared struggle.
"No matter how the rules of war change and whenever and wherever a crisis occurs, we should be strengthened into a sincere, dedicated and powerful bulwark with unified power," he was quoted as saying.
State media reported that the ceremony also underscored growing cooperation between the two countries, with officials emphasizing continued partnership in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as stated by reports.
The opening ceremony of the facility, named the Memorial Museum of Combat Feats at the Overseas Military Operations, was held in Pyongyang and marked the anniversary of what is described as the recapture of Russia’s Kursk region from Ukrainian forces.
The event was attended by senior officials from both North Korea and Russia, including high-level political and defense representatives, as part of broader diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the memorial reflects strengthened ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, describing the relationship as one built through shared struggle.
"No matter how the rules of war change and whenever and wherever a crisis occurs, we should be strengthened into a sincere, dedicated and powerful bulwark with unified power," he was quoted as saying.
State media reported that the ceremony also underscored growing cooperation between the two countries, with officials emphasizing continued partnership in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as stated by reports.
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