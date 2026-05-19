Singer & Wedding Priest Ankit Batra Spills Details About Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Rituals

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Singer and Vedic priest Ankit Batra, who conducted the wedding rituals of actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha, has shared some unknown details about the high-profile nuptials.

Ankit divulged the first-person account of the high-profile wedding during the premiere episode of his YouTube channel, "Voice of Vows".

From the "fortress-like" security, to the various protocols set in place to protect the privacy of the ceremony, to the emotional moment when Parineeti entered the mandap to a secret song she recorded specifically as a surprise for Raghav, Ankit revealed multiple previously unknown things that made the wedding special.

He further talked about former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, who danced throughout the baraat and even carried the groom on their shoulders.

Shedding light on the intense security and the high-profile guest list, Ankit shared, "The security inside the Leela Palace was absolutely insane-it was an absolute fortress. They were so fiercely protective of the privacy and sanctity of the rituals that absolutely no unauthorized photos or videos were allowed. In fact, things were so strict that even Priyanka Chopra's mom was asked to delete photos she had taken on her phone! But beyond the tight security, the boat arrivals, and the global media frenzy, what truly blew me away was the deep respect everyone showed."

"Seeing powerful political leaders like Arvind Kejriwal ji and Bhagwant Mann ji stand spellbound for eighty minutes, genuinely trying to understand the science and soul behind every single vow, made it unforgettable," he went on to add.

"Voice of Vows" aims to share an insider's perspective on what happens when well-known personalities take their vows.

Jogging your memory, in May 2023, Parineeti left everyone surprised as she dropped glimpses from her engagement ceremony with Raghav on social media.

Following this, the lovebirds tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a private ceremony in Udaipur.

Parineeti and Raghav became parents on October 19, 2025, as they welcomed their son Neer.