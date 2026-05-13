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American Express Middle East announces Strategic Partnership with Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, offering Card Members Priority Access and Exclusive On-site Benefits
(MENAFN- Atteline) Manama, Bahrain – 13 May 2026: American Express Middle East has announced a new partnership with Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, in Sakhir, Bahrain, offering its Card Members a range of exclusive benefits and on-site activations designed to enhance the event experience at selected performances.
As the Official Payment Partner, American Express Middle East Card Members will be invited to experience live entertainment with added exclusivity, enjoying a suite of dedicated benefits¹ at select live performances, including:
* Presale ticket access, allowing Card Members to secure seats ahead of the general public.
* Exclusive fast-lane entry at the venue, enabling smoother and more convenient access on event days.
* Dedicated fast-lane access at select food and beverage outlets, enhancing the on-site experience; and
* Access to a dedicated Card Member area, providing a premium space for Card Members within the venue.
Together, these benefits are designed to offer an elevated Card Member experience, combining comfort, convenience and exclusivity from arrival through to the end of the event.
Sabine Khalil, Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Business at American Express Middle East, said: “At American Express Middle East, we are committed to enhancing the value of Membership by connecting our Card Members with experiences they are passionate about. Our partnership with Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre reflects our continued focus on live entertainment as a key lifestyle pillar. By offering our Card Members priority access and on-site benefits, we aim to make every performance not only seamless but truly memorable and rewarding.”
Damian Bush, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, added: “Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre was built to host world-class performances in a setting designed for exceptional live entertainment. Partnering with American Express Middle East allows us to further enhance the overall guest experience, offering Card Members added convenience and premium touchpoints from the moment they arrive.”
This new partnership is a key element of American Express Middle East’s strategy to provide its Card Members with exclusive access to exceptional experiences across a range of entertainment categories.
(1) Terms and conditions apply.
- ENDS -
For more information, please contact us via email at: ... or ....
About American Express Middle East
American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, AEME provides consumer card, corporate and merchant payment solutions across MENA, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business
Learn more at , or download the mobile app, Amex MENA App or connect with us on , and
About Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre
Located in Sakhir, Bahrain, Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre has established itself as a leading global entertainment destination, contributing to the Kingdom’s economic growth and cementing its position as an essential entertainment hub. The Amphitheatre, which is carved from rock, is a remarkable feat of engineering built approximately 50ft into the ground of the spectacular Sakhir desert. Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre hosts a variety of indoor and outdoor international events through its wide array of event spaces to ignite the imagination of guests and artists alike, committed to creating magical moments and unforgettable memories for the region.
As the Official Payment Partner, American Express Middle East Card Members will be invited to experience live entertainment with added exclusivity, enjoying a suite of dedicated benefits¹ at select live performances, including:
* Presale ticket access, allowing Card Members to secure seats ahead of the general public.
* Exclusive fast-lane entry at the venue, enabling smoother and more convenient access on event days.
* Dedicated fast-lane access at select food and beverage outlets, enhancing the on-site experience; and
* Access to a dedicated Card Member area, providing a premium space for Card Members within the venue.
Together, these benefits are designed to offer an elevated Card Member experience, combining comfort, convenience and exclusivity from arrival through to the end of the event.
Sabine Khalil, Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Business at American Express Middle East, said: “At American Express Middle East, we are committed to enhancing the value of Membership by connecting our Card Members with experiences they are passionate about. Our partnership with Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre reflects our continued focus on live entertainment as a key lifestyle pillar. By offering our Card Members priority access and on-site benefits, we aim to make every performance not only seamless but truly memorable and rewarding.”
Damian Bush, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, added: “Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre was built to host world-class performances in a setting designed for exceptional live entertainment. Partnering with American Express Middle East allows us to further enhance the overall guest experience, offering Card Members added convenience and premium touchpoints from the moment they arrive.”
This new partnership is a key element of American Express Middle East’s strategy to provide its Card Members with exclusive access to exceptional experiences across a range of entertainment categories.
(1) Terms and conditions apply.
- ENDS -
For more information, please contact us via email at: ... or ....
About American Express Middle East
American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, AEME provides consumer card, corporate and merchant payment solutions across MENA, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business
Learn more at , or download the mobile app, Amex MENA App or connect with us on , and
About Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre
Located in Sakhir, Bahrain, Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre has established itself as a leading global entertainment destination, contributing to the Kingdom’s economic growth and cementing its position as an essential entertainment hub. The Amphitheatre, which is carved from rock, is a remarkable feat of engineering built approximately 50ft into the ground of the spectacular Sakhir desert. Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre hosts a variety of indoor and outdoor international events through its wide array of event spaces to ignite the imagination of guests and artists alike, committed to creating magical moments and unforgettable memories for the region.
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