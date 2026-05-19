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Erdogan Denounces Israeli Actions Against Sumud Flotilla

Erdogan Denounces Israeli Actions Against Sumud Flotilla


2026-05-19 04:20:21
(MENAFN) Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday strongly denounced Israel’s “piracy and banditry” targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla “in the strongest terms.”

Speaking to the nation following a Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan stated that the Israeli attacks on the humanitarian aid mission would not deter global solidarity with Palestinians or halt efforts toward achieving justice.

He further called on the international community to take action in response to Israel’s “lawless actions,” urging a collective stance against them.

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