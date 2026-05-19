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US Imposes New Sanctions on Senior Cuban Officials
(MENAFN) The United States announced new sanctions Monday targeting several high-ranking Cuban officials, military figures, and intelligence agencies in what reports described as a significant escalation of pressure on Havana.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the measures are part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration aimed at confronting what Washington describes as security threats linked to Cuba’s communist government.
“These sanctions advance the Trump Administration’s comprehensive campaign to address the pressing national security threats posed by Cuba’s communist regime and to hold accountable both the regime and those who provide it material support,” Rubio said in a statement.
Those sanctioned include Justice Minister Rosabel Gamon Verde, Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy, Communications Minister Mayra Arevich Marin, and National Assembly President Juan Esteban Lazo Hernandez.
The sanctions also target Cuba’s Directorate of Intelligence (DGI), identified as the country’s primary intelligence agency, in addition to several of its senior officials, military commanders, and a leading member of the Communist Party’s Central Committee.
Other entities affected by the measures include the Interior Ministry (MININT), which supervises police and internal security operations, and the National Revolutionary Police (PNR), which US authorities accused of suppressing protests and operating mobile detention units.
Earlier the same day, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated that Cuba has the “absolute and legitimate right” to defend itself against any US military action, warning that an attack on the island could lead to a “bloodbath with incalculable consequences.”
He also stressed that Cuba “poses no threat, nor does it have any aggressive plans or intentions against any country,” including the United States.
The statements came after reports citing unverified US intelligence assessments claimed Cuba had allegedly obtained more than 300 military drones and discussed potential operations targeting American assets, including the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, military vessels, and possibly areas near Key West, Florida.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the measures are part of a broader campaign by the Trump administration aimed at confronting what Washington describes as security threats linked to Cuba’s communist government.
“These sanctions advance the Trump Administration’s comprehensive campaign to address the pressing national security threats posed by Cuba’s communist regime and to hold accountable both the regime and those who provide it material support,” Rubio said in a statement.
Those sanctioned include Justice Minister Rosabel Gamon Verde, Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy, Communications Minister Mayra Arevich Marin, and National Assembly President Juan Esteban Lazo Hernandez.
The sanctions also target Cuba’s Directorate of Intelligence (DGI), identified as the country’s primary intelligence agency, in addition to several of its senior officials, military commanders, and a leading member of the Communist Party’s Central Committee.
Other entities affected by the measures include the Interior Ministry (MININT), which supervises police and internal security operations, and the National Revolutionary Police (PNR), which US authorities accused of suppressing protests and operating mobile detention units.
Earlier the same day, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated that Cuba has the “absolute and legitimate right” to defend itself against any US military action, warning that an attack on the island could lead to a “bloodbath with incalculable consequences.”
He also stressed that Cuba “poses no threat, nor does it have any aggressive plans or intentions against any country,” including the United States.
The statements came after reports citing unverified US intelligence assessments claimed Cuba had allegedly obtained more than 300 military drones and discussed potential operations targeting American assets, including the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, military vessels, and possibly areas near Key West, Florida.
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