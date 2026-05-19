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Brussels Airport Border Delays Spark Political Dispute Over Capacity
(MENAFN) Tensions have grown between Belgium’s federal and regional authorities over prolonged queues at border control at Brussels Airport, with disagreements emerging over whether staffing shortages or infrastructure limitations are to blame, according to reports.
Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin argued that the congestion cannot be attributed solely to a lack of border police officers, pointing instead to structural constraints at the airport.
“Saying that the long queues are solely due to the staff shortage is incorrect. ... There are only 6 booths, with room for a maximum of 12 officers,” he said, adding that each officer processes around 50 passengers per hour.
Brussels Airport, which is partly influenced by the Flemish government as its largest shareholder, has been urged to expand its capacity to ease ongoing delays.
The issue is expected to be addressed at an upcoming Consultative Committee meeting, as pressure mounts to find a coordinated solution.
Airport director Arnaud Feist previously warned that the delays pose risks to both safety and the airport’s international reputation.
The dispute has deepened political friction, with Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele emphasizing the airport’s economic importance, while Quintin maintained that staffing levels alone do not explain the continued congestion.
Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin argued that the congestion cannot be attributed solely to a lack of border police officers, pointing instead to structural constraints at the airport.
“Saying that the long queues are solely due to the staff shortage is incorrect. ... There are only 6 booths, with room for a maximum of 12 officers,” he said, adding that each officer processes around 50 passengers per hour.
Brussels Airport, which is partly influenced by the Flemish government as its largest shareholder, has been urged to expand its capacity to ease ongoing delays.
The issue is expected to be addressed at an upcoming Consultative Committee meeting, as pressure mounts to find a coordinated solution.
Airport director Arnaud Feist previously warned that the delays pose risks to both safety and the airport’s international reputation.
The dispute has deepened political friction, with Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele emphasizing the airport’s economic importance, while Quintin maintained that staffing levels alone do not explain the continued congestion.
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