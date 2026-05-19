Birla Public School, Doha Shines At Alice Programming Competition 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School, Doha has made history at the Alice Programming Competition 2026, hosted by Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar under the guidance of the Hamad Bin Jassim Center for K 12 Computer Science Education.

The school swept the Advanced Category with 1st and 2nd positions and secured 3rd position in the Beginners Category, bringing home trophies and cash prizes totaling QR6,900; a landmark achievement that showcases school student's leadership in tech and innovation.

Innovation in Action: Students Redefine Creativity, this victory is a powerful statement of Birla Public School's commitment to future ready education, where coding, design thinking, and AI are woven into everyday learning. Students don't just write programmes, rather they build solutions that tackle real world issues with creativity and responsibility.

In the Advanced Category, best project of the year Team AMIKA presented“Food Security & Sustainable Agriculture”, a project that fused technical sophistication with social impact. The First prize of cash QR3,300 went to Reeham Aalia (XII I), Mrithika Mohan (XII I), and Tanvika Praveen Suvarna (XII K), whose vision and coding excellence set a new benchmark.

The Second prize of cash QR2,700 in the Advanced Category was awarded to Achwin Ravi Kumar (XII J), Fiona Ajith (XII J), and Abel Aji Kuriakose (XII N), whose polished animations or games in Alice 3 proved that Birla students are not just learners, they're emerging leaders in creative programming.

From the Secondary School, Farzan Jaleel (Grade X P), Hanash Ahmmed (Grade X C), and Ayaan Muhammed (Grade X P) received the Third prize of cash QR900 in the Beginners Category, a sharp reminder that the coding culture starts early and builds unstoppable momentum at the Birla Public School.

Behind every trophy and every line of code is the extraordinary dedication of Birla Public School's faculty. They go far beyond teaching, into mentoring, fine tuning logic, improving on presentation skills and fueling students' perseverance. Their vision has made programming and AI not an add on, but a core engine of the curriculum, shaping students who are ready to lead in the digital world.

Birla Public School, Doha continues to push boundaries in computer science education, turning classrooms into innovation labs and competitions into triumphs. This victory at the Alice Programming Competition 2026 is not just a headline, it's a testament that proves with the right environment, passion, and teamwork, students and teachers can build the future, one programme at a time. The school management and school leaders congratulate the students for the outstanding achievement.