Vaiz Introduces Agile Project Management Tools As Teams Leave Jira For Simpler Alternatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, May 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaiz, the Limassol-based maker of a unified workspace for tasks and documents, is putting its agile project management tools in front of teams that have adopted agile in principle but find themselves buried in the ceremony that comes with it. Seventy-four percent of organizations now run on agile or hybrid agile approaches, according to Digital's 18th State of Agile Report - but adoption and effectiveness are two different things. In 2026, the question is no longer whether agile matters. It is whether the tools teams use to run it are helping them ship faster or just making the process more visible.





The ceremony problem

Most agile tools were designed to manage agile processes: sprint boards, story point estimation, velocity charts, burndown reports, retrospective templates. The tools are thorough. They are also, for many small and mid-sized teams, exhausting. Configuring Jira to run a ten-person team requires the kind of admin investment that makes sense for a fifty-person engineering org. Running Scrum ceremonies across three different tools - a sprint board in one place, specs in another, retrospective notes in a third - means teams spend their energy on coordination instead of delivery.

Vaiz ships with a ready-to-use Scrum template that covers the full sprint rhythm out of the box: nine columns including a dedicated Ceremonies lane for planning, standups, reviews, and retrospectives, plus a Sprint Results area to keep outcomes visible across cycles. WIP limits on active stages prevent overload. Sprint Number, Estimated Time, and Logged Time fields let teams track capacity and spot the gap between planning and reality - without over-engineering the process. Engineering task categories cover Frontend, Backend, API, DevOps, UI/UX, and more. No admin required to get started. Teams comparing the two platforms directly can see a full breakdown at

Why agile teams are choosing Vaiz

Every task in Vaiz contains a native document editor capable of holding user stories, acceptance criteria, technical specs, and decision logs directly alongside the work. When a developer picks up a sprint item, the context is already there - no Confluence tab, no "where did we put that spec" in Slack. GitHub and GitLab integrations pull requests, branches, merge requests, and commits onto the task itself, so sprint traceability happens without manual status updates. The built-in AI assistant turns sprint goals into task breakdowns, drafts plans from briefs, and compresses long comment threads into action items the team can actually act on. For engineering teams working with AI-assisted development, Vaiz exposes a native MCP endpoint that lets Claude, Cursor, and other compatible assistants read and write directly into the workspace - no manual copy-paste between tools.

Development pace

Vaiz is on version 2.84 with regular releases since 2025, recently moving to a two-week release cycle. Releases in 2026 have delivered an improved UI, Slack integration, Cursor IDE support, and calendar integration. An iOS app is coming soon in Q2 2026.

Switching and pricing

Teams moving over from another tool can transfer boards, tasks, and history through Vaiz's Migration Center, which currently handles Jira, Asana, Trello, YouTrack, Linear, and Notion in one click - with ClickUp, Monday, and Wrike on the way. The platform is free for teams of up to 10 users, with no credit card required. Paid plans are $5 per user per month for Pro and $9 per user per month for Premium. An on-premises Enterprise edition is available for organizations with data residency requirements. Every paid plan includes a 30-day free trial, and startups receive a 50% discount.

More information is available at

About Vaiz

Founded in 2024 and based in Limassol, Cyprus, Vaiz Ltd builds a cloud-based work management platform that brings task boards, documents, and automation into a single workspace. The product is used by cross-functional teams at startups, game studios, product companies, agencies, and growing businesses, and holds a 4.8/5 average rating across G2, Trustpilot, Crozdesk, and SoftwareSuggest.

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