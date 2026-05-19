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Germany Faces Risk of Missing 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Target
(MENAFN) Germany may fail to achieve its greenhouse gas reduction objectives by 2030, climate specialists cautioned on Monday, according to reports.
An assessment issued by the Council of Experts on Climate Change, an independent advisory panel appointed by the government, urged authorities in Berlin to make major revisions to the country’s recently announced climate strategy.
The experts argued that current government policies aimed at tackling climate change do not go far enough. In their latest findings, the council stated that the climate protection package introduced by Environment Minister Carsten Schneider would likely deliver far weaker results than official projections suggest.
The report also warned that even if all proposed measures are fully carried out, Germany would still fall short of its climate objectives for 2040.
Responding to the criticism, Schneider said: “I take the warnings from the Expert Council seriously and will have them thoroughly reviewed. After all, whether Germany meets its climate targets is crucial to Europe’s efforts to avert dangerous climate change.”
An assessment issued by the Council of Experts on Climate Change, an independent advisory panel appointed by the government, urged authorities in Berlin to make major revisions to the country’s recently announced climate strategy.
The experts argued that current government policies aimed at tackling climate change do not go far enough. In their latest findings, the council stated that the climate protection package introduced by Environment Minister Carsten Schneider would likely deliver far weaker results than official projections suggest.
The report also warned that even if all proposed measures are fully carried out, Germany would still fall short of its climate objectives for 2040.
Responding to the criticism, Schneider said: “I take the warnings from the Expert Council seriously and will have them thoroughly reviewed. After all, whether Germany meets its climate targets is crucial to Europe’s efforts to avert dangerous climate change.”
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