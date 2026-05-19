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Israeli Forces Carry Out Attacks on Property, Children in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli settlers carried out a series of attacks across the occupied West Bank on Monday, including arson targeting a livestock shelter in Hebron, destruction of olive trees near Ramallah, and harassment of Palestinian schoolchildren, according to Palestinian sources.
In the Wadi al-Rakhim area south of Hebron, armed settlers reportedly raided the residence of a Palestinian resident while accompanied by Israeli forces. During the assault, the attackers allegedly set fire to a sheep enclosure and a traditional taboon oven used for baking bread, anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamra said, according to reports.
The homeowner sustained burns to his hand while attempting to extinguish the flames.
Meanwhile, in the eastern part of Ramallah, the Bedouin advocacy organization Al-Baidar stated that settlers cut down multiple olive trees in the town of Taybeh, describing the incident as part of ongoing attacks on Palestinian agricultural land and private property.
The group also reported that settlers entered the Abu Faza al-Kaabneh community east of the town, where they allegedly intimidated and harassed children on their way to school.
According to figures released in a report by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, attacks carried out by settlers with support from Israeli forces have resulted in the destruction, poisoning, or uprooting of 4,414 olive trees across several West Bank areas, including Hebron, Ramallah, al-Bireh, Nablus, East Jerusalem, and Bethlehem.
In the Wadi al-Rakhim area south of Hebron, armed settlers reportedly raided the residence of a Palestinian resident while accompanied by Israeli forces. During the assault, the attackers allegedly set fire to a sheep enclosure and a traditional taboon oven used for baking bread, anti-settlement activist Osama Makhamra said, according to reports.
The homeowner sustained burns to his hand while attempting to extinguish the flames.
Meanwhile, in the eastern part of Ramallah, the Bedouin advocacy organization Al-Baidar stated that settlers cut down multiple olive trees in the town of Taybeh, describing the incident as part of ongoing attacks on Palestinian agricultural land and private property.
The group also reported that settlers entered the Abu Faza al-Kaabneh community east of the town, where they allegedly intimidated and harassed children on their way to school.
According to figures released in a report by the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, attacks carried out by settlers with support from Israeli forces have resulted in the destruction, poisoning, or uprooting of 4,414 olive trees across several West Bank areas, including Hebron, Ramallah, al-Bireh, Nablus, East Jerusalem, and Bethlehem.
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