Suriya's 'Karuppu' Makers Express Regret To Ilaiyaraja For Dialogue In Film Announce Its Removal In Future Versions

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Clarifying that they had no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect music director Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner, the makers of director RJ Balaji's courtroom action drama 'Karuppu' have now expressed regret to the ace music director for a dialogue in the film that referred to him.

The makers have also announced that they had decided to remove/modify the concerned portion in future versions and subsequent exploitations of the film.

In a statement, which it shared on its social media timelines, Dream Warrior Pictures said, "We understand that a particular dialogue appearing in 'Karuppu' has caused concern and has upset him (Ilaiyaraaja). We sincerely regret that the dialogue has resulted in such sentiments."

The makers further said, "There was absolutely no intention to offend, hurt, or disrespect Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, his contribution, or his rights in any manner. The reference formed part of a broader satirical context and was not conceived as a personal remark directed at him."

Stating that they deeply valued and respected his feelings, the makers of Karuppu said that as a gesture of their regard for him, they had decided to remove/modify the concerned portion in future versions and subsequent exploitations of the film.

The production house expressed its sincere respect and admiration for Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and music, which it said had inspired generations and continued to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences across the world.

For the unaware, actor Suriya's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Karuppu', the release of which was delayed by a day due to financial troubles, has now taken a strong opening with the film well on its way to emerging a superhit. The film, which features Suriya, Trisha and RJ Balaji himself in the lead roles, has music by Sai Abhyankkar.