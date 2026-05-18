Ukraine's Emergency Service Shares Wartime Experience With Swedish Colleagues

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

SES representatives presented their colleagues with practical experience in organizing emergency rescue operations after missile strikes, methods of operating under the threat of repeated attacks, as well as modern approaches to coordinating personnel and equipment during large-scale emergencies.

Particular attention was paid to the specifics of search-and-rescue operations in densely built urban areas, cooperation between different units, and the adaptation of response protocols to wartime conditions.

The second day of the visit focused on studying Ukraine's experience in dealing with the aftermath of Russian shelling. Swedish experts, together with Ukrainian rescuers, visited sites in Kyiv that had been hit by missile strikes.

Participants in rescue operations and experienced SES specialists shared practical aspects of working amid the destruction of residential infrastructure. During the visits, they discussed in detail response algorithms for the first minutes after a strike, the organization of search and rescue operations and the extraction of trapped people, as well as the complex coordination between rescuers, medical services, and authorities under the constant threat of renewed attacks.

On the third day of their stay in Ukraine, the Swedish delegation visited the Main Directorate of the SES in the Rivne region to observe the practical part of the program.

At a training ground, Ukrainian rescuers demonstrated their capabilities in conducting emergency rescue operations in destroyed buildings using specialized machinery and equipment.

“The foreign guests had the opportunity to observe personnel training elements under close to real conditions and to discuss with Ukrainian colleagues modern approaches to organizing rescue missions during wartime,” the SES noted.

began rebuilding its total defense system after Russia's annexation of Crimea – exper

As reported by Ukrinform, Sweden says Ukraine's experience has become a benchmark for the development of civil defense systems.