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Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Rises To 3,020

Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Rises To 3,020


2026-05-18 06:38:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanons Ministry of Public Health announced Sunday that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon has risen to 3,020, with 9,273 others injured since March 2.

Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon continue despite the ceasefire that took effect on April 16 and was extended for a second time last Friday for an additional 45 days.

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The Peninsula

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