Destinations Career Academy Of New Mexico (NMDCA) Graduates More Than 220 Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class of 2026 spans 24 of New Mexico's 33 counties, representing the full diversity of communities across the state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destinations Career Academy of New Mexico (NMDCA), a K12 -powered online public school serving students in grades K–12 statewide, celebrated the graduation of more than 220 students during a commencement ceremony at Embassy Suites on Friday, May 15, 2026. Among them, 122 earned industry-recognized certifications before receiving their diplomas, providing a clear head start as they enter the next chapter of their lives.









Class of 2026 at a Glance



122 graduates earned industry-recognized certifications before graduation

110 are pursuing college or certification programs, with post-secondary destinations including the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, Arizona State University, and community colleges across the state

103 are entering the workforce

23 completed their coursework early

Ten are first-generation graduates

Six are enlisting in the military Students represent 24 of New Mexico's 33 counties



“This marks NMDCA's 6th graduation ceremony, and watching the school grow from 11 graduates in its first year to over 220 graduates today reflects what's possible when students get the support and flexibility they need,” said Daniel Diamond, Executive Director of New Mexico Destinations Academy.“These graduates leave with real credentials, real skills and a foundation to take on whatever comes next."

Nearly 45 percent of students enrolling during the 2024–25 school year entered credit-deficient, underscoring the school's role in supporting students who need a second chance. Of those students, 58 percent got back on track toward graduation through targeted credit recovery and academic intervention, while another 30 percent maintained expected credit progress. For the Class of 2026, the ceremony represented not only a milestone but a renewed opportunity.