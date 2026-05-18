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Introducing Clamayr(TM): A New Category Of Portable Outdoor Shelter From Clam Outdoors
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Clam Outdoors
/ Key word(s): Tech
Introducing ClamAYR(TM): A New Category of Portable Outdoor Shelter From Clam Outdoors
18.05.2026 / 21:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ROGERS, MINNESOTA - May 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Clam Outdoors announces the new ClamAYRTM Boondocker, a first-of-its-kind shelter that blends next-generation inflatable architecture with the rugged durability Clam is known for, creating a rigid, versatile shelter that sets up in minutes and adapts wherever life takes you. For decades, Clam Outdoors has been trusted by anglers who demand reliability in the harshest conditions, and ClamAYRTM represents the next evolution of that expertise. By taking what worked on the ice; durability, warmth, ease of setup, and reimagining it for all environments, Clam has created a system that expands beyond seasonal limits. Built for real-world conditions, ClamAYRTM is designed with the understanding that outdoor gear simply can't fail. Constructed with durable 400 denier fabric and 60 grams of insulation, it provides a strong barrier against harsh elements, blocking cold winds, shedding moisture, and retaining heat in cold conditions while providing a cool, comfortable experience in warmer weather. Whether you're ice fishing in the dead of winter, camping off grid in the summer, setting up basecamp for a hunt, or hosting at a tailgate, ClamAYRTM is designed to go where you go and evolve with you. Adventure Year Round with Clam's Proprietary AYR Truss Design TM AYR stands for Adventure Year RoundTM, a nod to both its versatility as a portable, all-season shelter, and to the ethos of outdoors enthusiasts who get after it no matter how cold, hot, or nasty it is outside. ClamAYRTM shelters are engineered with proprietary AYR Truss DesignTM, made possible by advanced drop-stitch technology. Thousands of internal polyester fibers connect opposing material layers of the shelter that, when inflated, creates a rigid, sturdy, and strong structural framework. Instead of ballooning, the internal fibers hold the structure's shape, transforming air pressure into a strong, flat, and load-bearing surface. At just 10 PSI, the shelter becomes rock solid, delivering the strength of a permanent structure without the weight or bulk of traditional frames. The design includes a multi-season panel system. Panels can be configured as ultra-fine mesh screens or insulated thermal walls with large TPU windows, simply by zipping the different layers up or down. Panels can also be easily swapped out, giving adventurers complete control over their set up. Designed to accommodate 2 to 4 people, it features a spacious 10 ft x 10 ft footprint (100 sq. ft.), with 6 ft walls and a peak height of 8 ft, offering plenty of room to stand, move, and relax. Despite its size, it packs down compactly for easy transport in most vehicles. It weighs 120 lbs, and inflates quickly through a single port, making setup fast and efficient. Additional features include:
Sophie Klein
Director of Public Relations, Pocket Hercules
651.964.5568
...
News Source: Clam Outdoors
18.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Clam Outdoors
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2329448
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2329448 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
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