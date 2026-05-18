Clam Outdoors / Key word(s): Tech

Introducing ClamAYR(TM): A New Category of Portable Outdoor Shelter From Clam Outdoors

18.05.2026 / 21:27 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ROGERS, MINNESOTA - May 18, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Clam Outdoors announces the new ClamAYRTM Boondocker, a first-of-its-kind shelter that blends next-generation inflatable architecture with the rugged durability Clam is known for, creating a rigid, versatile shelter that sets up in minutes and adapts wherever life takes you. For decades, Clam Outdoors has been trusted by anglers who demand reliability in the harshest conditions, and ClamAYRTM represents the next evolution of that expertise. By taking what worked on the ice; durability, warmth, ease of setup, and reimagining it for all environments, Clam has created a system that expands beyond seasonal limits. Built for real-world conditions, ClamAYRTM is designed with the understanding that outdoor gear simply can't fail. Constructed with durable 400 denier fabric and 60 grams of insulation, it provides a strong barrier against harsh elements, blocking cold winds, shedding moisture, and retaining heat in cold conditions while providing a cool, comfortable experience in warmer weather. Whether you're ice fishing in the dead of winter, camping off grid in the summer, setting up basecamp for a hunt, or hosting at a tailgate, ClamAYRTM is designed to go where you go and evolve with you. Adventure Year Round with Clam's Proprietary AYR Truss Design TM AYR stands for Adventure Year RoundTM, a nod to both its versatility as a portable, all-season shelter, and to the ethos of outdoors enthusiasts who get after it no matter how cold, hot, or nasty it is outside. ClamAYRTM shelters are engineered with proprietary AYR Truss DesignTM, made possible by advanced drop-stitch technology. Thousands of internal polyester fibers connect opposing material layers of the shelter that, when inflated, creates a rigid, sturdy, and strong structural framework. Instead of ballooning, the internal fibers hold the structure's shape, transforming air pressure into a strong, flat, and load-bearing surface. At just 10 PSI, the shelter becomes rock solid, delivering the strength of a permanent structure without the weight or bulk of traditional frames. The design includes a multi-season panel system. Panels can be configured as ultra-fine mesh screens or insulated thermal walls with large TPU windows, simply by zipping the different layers up or down. Panels can also be easily swapped out, giving adventurers complete control over their set up. Designed to accommodate 2 to 4 people, it features a spacious 10 ft x 10 ft footprint (100 sq. ft.), with 6 ft walls and a peak height of 8 ft, offering plenty of room to stand, move, and relax. Despite its size, it packs down compactly for easy transport in most vehicles. It weighs 120 lbs, and inflates quickly through a single port, making setup fast and efficient. Additional features include:

Oversized door for easy access (and easily removable panels if larger entry point is required)

Flexible aluminum roof poles

Rugged wheeled carrier

Rechargeable battery-powered pump

Removable heavy-duty floor

Weatherproof seam wall panels for rain protection Ground and ice anchors for stability in changing conditions and seasons Clam Outdoors plans to build out the ClamAYRTM lineup with additional models, accessories, features and colors. The Boondocker AYR is the first model in the lineup. The shelter is available for pre-order now. Clam Outdoors will continue receiving additional inventory throughout the coming months, with more ClamAYR models and accessories planned for future release. The MSRP of the ClamAYRTM Boondocker is $3,999.99. About Clam Outdoors When innovation meets the outdoors, something powerful happens. That's exactly what drives Clam Outdoors; a brand built on passion, performance, and pushing boundaries. Clam Outdoors has long been known for portable shelters. With the introduction of ClamAYRTM, that spirit evolves into something bigger: a modular, versatile shelter system designed for adventure year-round. Adventure doesn't stop. Now your shelter doesn't have to either. For additional information, please visit or please reach out to our team at .... MEDIA CONTACT

Sophie Klein

Director of Public Relations, Pocket Hercules

651.964.5568

...

News Source: Clam Outdoors

18.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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