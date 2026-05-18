MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NEQSOL Holding CEO Kirill Rubinski Sets Out Strategic Vision at Inaugural Company Townhall

May 18, 2026 12:01 PM EDT | Source: PRNews OU

Amsterdam, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2026) - NEQSOL Holding set out the strategic agenda of its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Kirill Rubinski, following the group's annual townhall held in Baku on 1 May 2026. Addressing the company's entire leadership and employee community, Rubinski used his first major internal platform to define NEQSOL's next chapter - one built on pace, integration, and a deliberate push toward becoming a globally recognised institution.







Chief Executive Officer, Kirill Rubinski

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Rubinski assumed the role effective 1 May 2026, following the transition of Yusif Jabbarov to Chairman of the Board. He acknowledged the strength of the platform he inherits while making clear that maintaining the status quo is not his objective.

"Yusif and the team have built an incredible foundation-one that is resilient, diverse, and powered by nearly 20,000 exceptional people across 11 countries. My goal isn't just to maintain what we have; it's to build on this strength and accelerate our journey."

- Kirill Rubinski, CEO, NEQSOL Holding

A Four-Pillar Strategic Agenda

At the townhall, Rubinski detailed four strategic pillars that will anchor the group's direction under his leadership.

Digitalization and InnovationRubinski identified digital transformation as the group's primary growth engine, framing it not as a modernisation exercise but as a competitive imperative. While noting that individual business units have begun exploring artificial intelligence applications, he was direct that the group has "barely scratched the surface" of what is possible. Central to this pillar is NEQSOL's commitment to building world-class infrastructure that positions Azerbaijan as a genuine node on the global digital network-anchored by two landmark projects already underway: the Digital Silk Way and the Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic Cable.Integration: One Team, One VisionOperating across six distinct verticals and 11 countries, NEQSOL's scale is simultaneously its greatest asset and its most complex management challenge. Rubinski articulated a vision of a group that works as a single, coherent entity-one where structural silos are dismantled, internal processes simplified, and shared purpose transcends business-unit boundaries.Unlocking New GrowthNEQSOL currently serves more than 25 million customers globally and employs over 20,000 people. Rubinski signalled that this footprint is a foundation to build upon, not a ceiling. The group's expansion agenda will target selective strategic partnerships and new market entries, with Europe, Africa, and Asia all identified as regions of interest.International Standards and Institutional GovernanceAs the group deepens its engagement with international capital markets and institutional partners, Rubinski placed particular emphasis on the non-negotiable role of transparency, compliance, and world-class governance. This pillar reflects a broader strategic evolution among large, privately-founded conglomerates seeking to attract outside capital and operate credibly at a global scale.

Townhall as a Statement of Intent

The choice to deliver this agenda through an all-company townhall, rather than limiting it to board-level or senior management audiences, was itself a signal. The event - attended by management and employees across the group and structured around presentations from every functional leadership team - included a dedicated panel discussion moderated by Rubinski himself on the subject of positioning Azerbaijan on the global digital map. The panel, which drew on participants from NEQSOL's L.E.A.P. employee programme, explored the practical strategies and structural reforms required to attract international technology investment to the region, reinforcing the connection Rubinski draws between the group's commercial ambitions and broader national economic development.

In his remarks, Rubinski was unambiguous about where the group's success ultimately resides.

"Everything I've mentioned - the digital infrastructure, the global expansion, the market leadership - is impossible without you. Success isn't a 'management' thing; it's a 'people' thing. My approach is simple: clear priorities, honest communication, and giving you the ownership to do your best work."

- Kirill Rubinski, CEO, NEQSOL Holding

The new CEO also confirmed that he will conduct a structured series of visits to the group's offices in the coming weeks, with the explicit purpose of meeting employees across all levels, hearing ideas directly, and building a ground-level understanding of the organisation's strengths and opportunities.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies headquartered in Amsterdam, with operations spanning energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, construction materials, and mining. The group operates across 11 countries, serving more than 25 million customers and employing over 20,000 people in Europe, the CIS, the United Kingdom, the United States, Türkiye, and the UAE.

Media Contact

Nazrin Gadimova

Communications Manager NEQSOL Holding

T: +994 55 444 49 31

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Source: PRNews OU