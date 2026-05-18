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Soniya Shyam Wins Asianet ME Star Singer UAE Talent Hunt
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE, 18th May 2026: Soniya Shyam, a Dubai-based Malayali singer, has been crowned the winner of Star Singer UAE Talent Hunt, a prestigious Asianet Middle East initiative celebrating aspiring musical talents across the UAE.
The Talent hunt, which saw a highly competitive call for entry phase, received hundreds of video entries from across the UAE's vibrant expatriate community. Soniya stood out among them with her exceptional talent and won a unique opportunity – an all-expenses paid trip to Kerala to do a special performance on the Star Singer stage, in the presence of celebrated music icons K.S. Harisankar, Vidhu Prathap, and Sithara Krishnakumar. Soniya's victory is a testament to the talent thriving within the UAE's borders and the relevance of platforms like Star Singer UAE Talent Hunt, designed to be a vital bridge between community stages and mainstream South Indian entertainment. Reflecting on her incredible win, Soniya Shyam shared her excitement: Finally, after several rounds of auditions in the UAE, I was delighted to win the contest and perform in front of the legendary judges & the talented contestants of Star Singer Season 10. Asianet ME has made my dream come true. And, I am happy that I could deliver a memorable performance." Don't miss out! Follow Asianet ME on Instagram and Facebook for exclusive updates on Soniya's special performance and more.
The Talent hunt, which saw a highly competitive call for entry phase, received hundreds of video entries from across the UAE's vibrant expatriate community. Soniya stood out among them with her exceptional talent and won a unique opportunity – an all-expenses paid trip to Kerala to do a special performance on the Star Singer stage, in the presence of celebrated music icons K.S. Harisankar, Vidhu Prathap, and Sithara Krishnakumar. Soniya's victory is a testament to the talent thriving within the UAE's borders and the relevance of platforms like Star Singer UAE Talent Hunt, designed to be a vital bridge between community stages and mainstream South Indian entertainment. Reflecting on her incredible win, Soniya Shyam shared her excitement: Finally, after several rounds of auditions in the UAE, I was delighted to win the contest and perform in front of the legendary judges & the talented contestants of Star Singer Season 10. Asianet ME has made my dream come true. And, I am happy that I could deliver a memorable performance." Don't miss out! Follow Asianet ME on Instagram and Facebook for exclusive updates on Soniya's special performance and more.
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