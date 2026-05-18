Soniya Shyam Wins Asianet ME Star Singer UAE Talent Hunt

MENAFN - Mid-East Info): Soniya Shyam, a Dubai-based Malayali singer, has been crowned the winner of Star Singer UAE Talent Hunt, a prestigious Asianet Middle East initiative celebrating aspiring musical talents across the UAE.

The Talent hunt, which saw a highly competitive call for entry phase, received hundreds of video entries from across the UAE's vibrant expatriate community.

Soniya stood out among them with her exceptional talent and won a unique opportunity – an all-expenses paid trip to Kerala to do a special performance on the Star Singer stage, in the presence of celebrated music icons K.S. Harisankar, Vidhu Prathap, and Sithara Krishnakumar.

Soniya's victory is a testament to the talent thriving within the UAE's borders and the relevance of platforms like Star Singer UAE Talent Hunt, designed to be a vital bridge between community stages and mainstream South Indian entertainment.

Reflecting on her incredible win,: Finally, after several rounds of auditions in the UAE, I was delighted to win the contest and perform in front of the legendary judges & the talented contestants of Star Singer Season 10. Asianet ME has made my dream come true. And, I am happy that I could deliver a memorable performance."

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