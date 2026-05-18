Mysuru Haunted Places: 5 Spots Locals Say Turn Eerie After Sunset, Shrouded In Mystery

Mysuru is home to several places surrounded by ghost stories and local legends. From abandoned houses to eerie lakes and historic sites, residents claim these spots turn unusual after sunset, sparking curiosity and paranormal beliefs.

Kukkarahalli Lake in Mysuru is well known for its serene beauty and attracts tourists and locals alike for morning walks, jogging, and birdwatching.

However, as dusk falls, the peaceful surroundings are said to take on an eerie atmosphere, earning the lake a reputation as one of the most talked-about haunted places in Mysuru.

Several rumours and ghost stories surround the Central Jail in Mysuru, although there is no concrete evidence to confirm that the place is haunted. Over the years, the jail has gained a mysterious reputation, with many locals associating it with paranormal tales.

Some people claim to have heard strange noises and experienced an eerie presence around the area, further adding to the stories linked to the historic prison.

Mysuru Palace is not only known for its royal grandeur and historical significance but also for the many legends and ghost stories associated with it. According to local folklore, the curse of Alamelamma, the wife of Srirangaraya, is believed to have brought misfortune to the Wadiyar dynasty over the years.

Several paranormal tales linked to the palace continue to intrigue visitors and locals alike. Some people claim to hear mysterious laughter and footsteps within the palace premises at night, with many believing the sounds could be linked to a female spirit.

A house in Vontikoppal, Mysuru, is believed to be one of the city's most haunted locations. According to local stories, the house was abandoned in the 1940s following the sudden and mysterious deaths of members of a wealthy family who lived there.

Over the years, the abandoned house has become the subject of several paranormal tales. Locals claim that people passing by the property at night have heard strange sounds, including screams and whispers, adding to its eerie reputation.

The Horror House at the Chamundeshwari Celebrity Wax Museum in Mysuru offers a spine-chilling experience for visitors, immersing them in a world of fear where every step can feel terrifying.

Designed to create a haunted atmosphere, the attraction delivers a thrilling experience for those seeking adventure and horror-themed entertainment.