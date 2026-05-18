Unidentified Body, Affair And Failed Homicide Bid: How An 'Accidental Death' Probe Exposed Murder Conspiracy In Gujarat

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/Surendranagar, May 18 (IANS) An accidental death case registered in Surendranagar district has now been uncovered as an alleged murder conspiracy, with the Ahmedabad Crime Branch claiming that sustained human Intelligence gathering and discreet field investigation led to the arrest of two accused and the exposure of the crime.

The case came to light after the Crime Branch received Intelligence inputs regarding the suspicious disappearance and death of Shantigiri Goswami, a resident of Soladi village in Dhrangadhra taluka of Surendranagar district.

According to police, an unidentified body had earlier been recovered from a canal area in Surendranagar and the matter was initially registered as an accidental death case.

However, further enquiry by the Crime Branch allegedly revealed strong indications of foul play and a planned conspiracy behind the death.

Investigators alleged that Jagrutiben, the wife of the deceased, had been in a close relationship for a prolonged period with co-accused Kantilal alias Bharatbhai Sabariya.

Police claimed that frequent domestic disputes and personal conflicts eventually led to a conspiracy to eliminate Shantigiri.

During the investigation, officers also uncovered details of an alleged earlier attempt to kill the deceased around one-and-a-half years ago.

According to officials, Jagrutiben had contacted Yunus Memon, a resident of Deesa, and offered him money to murder her husband.

However, police claimed that Yunus was acquainted with the deceased and instead attempted to counsel and warn him.

"Yunus later sent Jagrutiben a photograph showing Shantigiri asleep and falsely informed her that the work had been completed. He subsequently received Rs 25,000 from her before the alleged conspiracy failed after the accused realised that Shantigiri was still alive," officials told IANS.

Officials further alleged that Kantilal later played an active role in the murder and destruction of evidence, while Jagrutiben allegedly facilitated the conspiracy and helped conceal the offence.

Police said the accused attempted to suppress the matter by creating the impression that Shantigiri had voluntarily left home.

Investigators also noted that no formal missing person complaint had been lodged, allowing the case to remain undetected for several months.

The Crime Branch said it eventually connected“various hidden facts” during the probe, leading to the identification of the deceased and the alleged conspiracy behind the death.

“We have apprehended Kantilal, who is the key participant in the murder and destruction of evidence, and Jagrutiben, accused of planning, facilitating and concealing the offence, on May 17,” officials confirmed to IANS.