VD Satheesan Takes Oath As New Chief Minister Of Kerala Politics #Shorts

Congress leader V.D. Satheesan was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Kerala today at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Leading the UDF coalition back to power after a decade, this marks a major political shift in the state. Watch the grand oath-taking ceremony and key moments from this historic day!

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