Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market 2026-2035 - Expansion Into Non-Oncology Therapeutic Areas Present Opportunities For The $15.75 Billion Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|331
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$15.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$42.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Clinical Success and Regulatory Approvals of Antibody-Drug Conjugates Technological Advancements in Linker Chemistry and Payload Development
- High Development and Manufacturing Costs Associated with Complex Biologics
- Expansion of Drug Conjugates into Non-Oncology Therapeutic Areas Increasing Developments of Novel Conjugate Platforms
- Concerns Related to Biocompatibility, Safety, and Adverse Immune Responses
Company Profiles
- Astrazeneca Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited Novartis AG Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc Gilead Sciences, Inc. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Rakuten Group, Inc. Novo Nordisk Adc Therapeutics SA Sanofi Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Abbvie Inc. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Bicycle Therapeutics Avidity Biosciences Silence Therapeutics Medilink Therapeutics Systimmune, Inc. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Alphamab Oncology Fusion Pharma Orano Group Pepgen Inc Tubulis GmbH Clarity Pharmaceuticals
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Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market
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