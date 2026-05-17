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Russia Announces Capture of Two More Settlements in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia said Saturday that its forces have taken control of two more settlements in Ukraine amid ongoing fighting in several front-line regions.
According to reports, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Telegram that its troops had captured the villages of Borova and Kutkivka in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
Earlier, according to reports, Moscow also claimed that its forces seized control of Chaikivka in the Kharkiv region and Charivne in the Zaporizhzhia region on Friday.
Ukraine has not issued a response to these latest claims, while independent verification of battlefield developments remains challenging due to the continuing war conditions.
According to reports, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Telegram that its troops had captured the villages of Borova and Kutkivka in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
Earlier, according to reports, Moscow also claimed that its forces seized control of Chaikivka in the Kharkiv region and Charivne in the Zaporizhzhia region on Friday.
Ukraine has not issued a response to these latest claims, while independent verification of battlefield developments remains challenging due to the continuing war conditions.
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