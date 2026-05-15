Bird Behaviour: It's Not Just Men, Even Wildlife Reacts Differently To Women! Here's Why

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A shocking new study has found something unbelievable. Birds are more scared of women than men! Scientists noticed they fly away much sooner when women approach. Let's find out the real reason behind this strange bird behaviour.Bird Behaviour: Is it true that birds are more scared of women? Scientists say yes! While birds seem brave when men are near, they get alert and fly off quickly when women approach. But can birds even tell the difference between men and women? The answer seems to be yes. A new study reveals a fascinating reason why birds might be a bit scared.

The behaviour of birds in nature is always surprising. An international team of researchers recently studied urban birds in Europe and found something shocking. Their study proved that birds are more scared of women than men and fly away instantly. This article, published in the 'People and Nature' journal, is now a hot topic of discussion not just among scientists but also the general public.

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To measure the birds' fear, researchers used a method called 'Flight Initiation Distance' (FID). Basically, they measured the distance at which a bird gets scared and flies away when a person approaches. They conducted this experiment on 37 bird species across five different countries. On average, birds allowed men to come closer than three feet. But when women approached, the birds got scared and flew away much earlier.

The men and women in this study were of similar height and weight, but the birds could still clearly tell them apart. Researchers believe that birds notice small differences like how people walk, their body shape, and even hair length. They also suspect that birds might be using their sense of smell to identify gender. They are guessing that chemical signals from men and women might be giving birds clues.

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Scientists are still not 100% sure about the real reason behind this mystery. But they have put forward an interesting theory. 'Thousands of years ago, in ancient times, men hunted large animals. But women were responsible for hunting smaller creatures like birds. This process, which happened for many generations, may have created a natural fear of women in birds,' they explain. The study's author, Daniel Blumstein from UCLA, said, 'Our research results are the same in all countries. But we still need a stronger reason to explain why birds behave this way.' He added that while the current explanations are a bit unsatisfying, this is a big step forward in understanding how a bird's brain sees us.