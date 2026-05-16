CCPA Probes Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho Over Sale Of 'Unregistered' Herbicide Cyclosinone

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) India's consumer rights watchdog on Saturday launched an investigation into major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho and JioMart, over the online sale and promotion of an allegedly unregistered agrochemical product sold as“Cyclosinone Herbicide”.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), functioning under the Department of Consumer Affairs, issued notices to the platforms seeking an explanation on their due diligence mechanisms and directing them to immediately remove the product listings.

According to an official statement, the companies informed the regulator that the listings had been taken down and that seller accounts associated with the product were being examined for further action.

The matter is currently under detailed investigation, the authority said.

Cyclosinone Herbicide was being marketed online as a weed-control chemical intended to eliminate or suppress unwanted weeds, grasses and broadleaf plants across farms, orchards, lawns and landscaped areas. However, concerns were raised over the legality and safety of the product, with authorities alleging that it was being sold without proper regulatory approval.

The CCPA has asked the e-commerce companies to furnish details, including the date when the product was first listed, the duration for which it remained available on their platforms, the total number of listings since January 2024, and information relating to sellers linked to the product.

The regulator has also sought details of the compliance and due diligence systems used by the platforms to ensure adherence to laws governing the online sale of hazardous substances.

The probe follows a complaint routed through the Agriculture Ministry based on representations made by the Crop Care Federation of India. The federation alleged that Cyclosinone Herbicide was being promoted and sold online despite not being regulated under the provisions of the Insecticides Act, 1968.

Under Section 18 of the Act, no person is permitted to sell, stock, distribute, transport or use any pesticide that has not been registered under the law.

The complaint further alleged that product listings and promotional material failed to disclose critical details such as the active ingredient and exact chemical composition, potentially depriving consumers -- especially farmers -- of essential safety and usage information.