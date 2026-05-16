INS Sagardhwani's Visit Reaffirms Growing India-Malaysia Maritime Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) Kuala Lumpur, May 16 (IANS) India on Saturday spotlighted the deepening maritime relationship with Malaysia as Indian Navy's oceanographic research vessel, INS Sagardhwani, departed Port Klang after concluding a successful engagement with the Royal Malaysian Navy.

“The port call enabled productive interactions between the two sides through a series of professional and scientific interactions,” the Indian Navy stated.

Earlier this week, personnel of the Royal Malaysian Navy warmly welcomed the ship on its arrival on May 13.

During the Indian vessel's port call, personnel from both sides shared insights on modern hydrographic practices, marine environmental research, and emerging advancements in oceanographic technologies.

A delegation from the Hydrographic Department of the Royal Malaysian Navy also visited the ship and got familiarised with onboard oceanographic systems as part of the programme.

“A Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) between the specialist officers also focused on data-centric maintenance approaches, trend assessment methods, navigation safety tools, and technology-enabled decision-support mechanisms,” Indian Navy stated.

The Commanding Officer of INS Sagardhwani called on the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur during the stay with discussions centred on the ship's ongoing oceanographic mission and deeper scientific cooperation.

The vessel had earlier concluded a successful visit to Cam Ranh, Vietnam from May 4-8.

During its visit, the Commanding Officer of INS Sagardhwani called on Sr Col Tran Van Cuong, Deputy Head of Khanh Hoa Military Command and Sr Capt Nguyen Huu Minh, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 4.

INS Sagardhwani is a specialised oceanographic research vessel commissioned in Jul 1994. The vessel has served as a key platform for marine scientific research, contributing significantly to advancements in marine acoustics and naval oceanography.

–IANS

ksk/as