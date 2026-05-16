Bhojshala Verdict: BJP, Shiv Sena-UBT Urge For Revocation Of 'Original Religious Identity' Of Disputed Sites

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena-UBT on Saturday hailed the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision to recognise the Bhojshala complex as a temple. Following the court order, the leaders of the two parties urged for restoring the "original religious identity" of disputed places of worship in the country.

Hindu petitioners have claimed that the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura were built over ancient temples -- the Kashi Vishwanath and Shri Krishna Janmasthan respectively.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said that every religious place has its own significance.

"Raja Bhoj's property was found here (Bhojshala) and Goddess Saraswati used to be worshipped at the site. So, it is good that the court has taken this decision on the basis of such evidences," she told IANS.

She emphasised that the initial cultural identity of the place needs to be restored, though she agreed that different space can be given for construction of a mosque.

In consideration of the Muslim community, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had suggested that the state government consider allocating alternative land for a mosque if they so desire.

BJP MP Atul Garg said: "This is a very strange and sad thing that in India such cases have to go to court."

"People from other communities who have seized temples and converted them into their religious sites should themselves return those to their rightful owners," he added.

Bihar Minister Dilip Kumar Jaiswal claimed that there are many religious sites in the country that were given different interpretations and even different names.

"Gradually, as facts are coming to light, both the Judiciary and the general public are beginning to understand and are recognising such sites according to their original religious identity," he said.

BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok termed the decision as "historic" and said: "Now the Muslim side should accept the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb and abide by this decision and file an appeal for allocation of some other land for their mosque."

Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey also welcomed the decision of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

"We are grateful for the decision which has been granted keeping in mind the sentiments of crores of Hindu brothers and sisters," he told IANS.

He said that Hindus had celebrated Diwali when the court judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was delivered and a similar atmosphere has been created after this verdict.

"The Mughal rulers had destroyed the temples in our country. Now, through our judiciary, we are getting those back," Dubey asserted.

He sounded optimistic that the Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple in Mathura, which is in a dispute with the Shahi Idgah Mosque, will also be liberated.