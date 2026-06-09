Congress Team To Meet ECI Today Over Rejection Of Meenakshi Natarajan's RS Papers

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) will meet a Congress delegation on Wednesday to discuss the party's objections to the rejection of its candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh scheduled for June 18.

The meeting between senior ECI officials and Congress leaders is slated to take place at noon at Nirvachan Sadan, the Commission's headquarters in New Delhi, the official said.

In a letter addressed to the Congress president, ECI Secretary Ashwani Kumar Mohal said,“...The Commission has... decided to give an appointment to the delegation of Indian National Congress for an interaction at 12 noon on June 10 (Wednesday) at Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi”.

While accepting the Congress's request for the meeting, Mohal also sought the names of the delegation members likely to visit the ECI office on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Returning Officer for the June 18 biennial elections in Madhya Pradesh rejected Natarajan's nomination papers, the lone candidate from Congress.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused the BJP of attempting to capture a Congress Rajya Sabha seat through what he termed“undemocratic tactics.”

He alleged that the ruling party was trying to derail the Congress campaign through administrative and procedural manoeuvres.

Kamal Nath alleged that BJP leaders intentionally challenged Natarajan's nomination before creating a commotion within the Assembly premises.

“The BJP is bent on violating all political norms to snatch the Congress party's Rajya Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh. However, the Congress will not be intimidated by such tactics, and the BJP will face a humiliating defeat,” Nath said.

The BJP had raised an objection regarding Natarajan's nomination form, alleging that she had concealed information about a case pending in a Telangana court.

According to the objection filed, former corporate executive A. Srilatha has petitioned the Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court against Natarajan, alleging that she provided political patronage to Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy, against whom Srilatha has levelled serious charges, including molestation and death threats.

Defending herself, Natarajan described the situation as a“political conspiracy” and opposed Srilatha's petition in the Hyderabad court, terming it an attempt to tarnish her image.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha disputed the grounds cited for the BJP's objection, alleging that misinformation was being spread about Natarajan's candidature.

Clarifying the issue, Tankha said no criminal case had been registered against Natarajan.

He explained that the matter related only to a notice asking why proceedings for recovery of Rs 10 crore in compensation should not be initiated against her and several others.

According to him, Natarajan's lawyer had already submitted a reply to the notice at the election office, and no FIR had been lodged in the case.

“Confusion is being deliberately created about Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination. There is no registered criminal case against her. A notice was merely issued seeking an explanation, and a response has already been filed. No FIR has been registered,” Tankha wrote on X.