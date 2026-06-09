Indian Envoy Meets Yemeni PM In Riyadh To Boost Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Riyadh, June 9 (IANS) The Indian Ambassador to Yemen on Tuesday called on Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Shaya Mohsin Zindani in Riyadh and discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Shae'a Mohsen Al-Zindani received the Indian Ambassador to Yemen, Suhail Ajaz Khan, where ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields were discussed. Developments in the situation on the national, regional, and international arenas were reviewed, and issues of common interest were discussed,” the Yemen Prime Minister's office wrote on X.

According to the Indian Embassy in Yemen, Deputy Chief of Mission Abu Mathen George was also present in the meeting.“They reviewed ongoing cooperation between India and Yemen on various fronts and discussed the current regional situation,” the embassy noted.

Suhail Ajaz Khan is also the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. On Monday, he reviewed bilateral cooperation and coordination at various international fora with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs.

“Ambassador Suhail Ajaz Khan had a cordial meeting with Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs and General Supervisor of the Economic and Development Affairs Deputyship Abdulrahman Al-Rassi,” stated the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia on X.

“They reviewed bilateral cooperation and coordination at various international fora and discussed other issues of mutual interest,” it added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia also noted on X that Undersecretary for Multilateral International Affairs and Supervisor General of the Ministry's Agency for Economic and Development Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received the Indian Ambassador and reviewed bilateral relations and topics of common interest.