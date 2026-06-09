Tripura: Meeting Held To Review Development Projects In TTAADC Area

An important meeting was held at the Khumulwng Administration Building to review the progress of various infrastructure and public welfare projects undertaken for the overall development of the areas under the Tipra Territorial Area Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). The meeting was chaired by the State Tribal Welfare Minister, Bikash Debbarma. The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of TTAADC, Runiel DebBarma, and Executive Member (EM) Chandra Kumar Jamatia. Officials and engineers from various departments were also present.

Focus on Project Execution and Quality

During the meeting, detailed discussions and reviews were conducted regarding the current progress of ongoing development projects, maintaining the quality of work, and ensuring the timely completion of projects within the stipulated deadlines. Special emphasis was also placed on transparency, accountability, and effective coordination among the concerned departments in carrying out developmental activities.

Commitment to 'Viksit Tripura'

The meeting reaffirmed the government's commitment to the overall development of tribal-dominated areas, the creation of modern infrastructure, and the improvement of the quality of life of the people. It was also highlighted that the State Government and TTAADC are working in close coordination to achieve the vision of a "Viksit Tripura" (Developed Tripura) by building a progressive, self-reliant, and prosperous TTAADC.

Minister Urges Coordinated Efforts

Minister Bikash Debbarma stated that all concerned departments must work in a more coordinated and responsible manner to ensure that the benefits of public welfare projects reach the people as quickly as possible. He also stressed the importance of maintaining the pace of development work while ensuring high standards of quality. (ANI)

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