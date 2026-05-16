WEF: AI Revolutionizing Venture Capital, Making Saas Models Obsolete

The World Economic Forum has highlighted that Artificial Intelligence is not just another venture sector but a force rewriting how companies are built, scaled and financed. With AI-native firms reaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue in under a year and five companies alone absorbing 20 per cent of global VC funding in 2025, the WEF report warns that traditional SaaS valuation frameworks and liquidity mechanisms are becoming obsolete. The industry must adapt its capital structures, regulatory frameworks and talent ecosystems to support a new era of capital-efficient, infrastructure-heavy growth.

AI Expands Market Beyond Human-Bound Workflows

The VC model of the last three decades was built around software sold to human users, with the addressable market limited by the number of people performing a task. The SaaS market grew to roughly $300 billion a year. AI changes that by automating cognitive work itself -- from legal review to medical diagnostics -- shifting the market beyond human-bound workflows and expanding the opportunity by an order of magnitude.

New Growth Playbook Emerges

This shift is also rewriting the growth playbook. AI-native companies are scaling faster and leaner than any prior technology generation, but product-market fit is harder to defend. "When AI can replicate core product functionality in weeks, the competitive advantages that traditional SaaS companies built on unique features and customer lock-in begin to erode," the report notes. As a result, annual recurring revenue (ARR) is becoming an unreliable valuation metric, forcing investors to rebuild frameworks for a fundamentally different business model.

Unprecedented Capital Concentration

Capital concentration reflects the scale of the transformation. In 2025, AI captured over 50 per cent of global VC deal value, with nearly 60 per cent of funding going into rounds of $100 million or more. OpenAI, Scale AI, Anthropic, Project Prometheus and xAI raised $84 billion combined, equal to 20 per cent of all global VC. Meanwhile, Big Tech is projected to spend more than $650 billion in capex in 2026, mostly on AI infrastructure, blurring the lines between venture capital, private equity and corporate balance sheets.

AI Transforms Venture Firm Operations

AI is also transforming how venture firms operate. Large language models now scan patents, hiring data and code repositories to source deals, while natural language processing can analyse legal documents in minutes rather than weeks. Post-investment, AI enables real-time portfolio monitoring across dozens of companies at once. But the report stresses that AI's capital demands extend beyond software to semiconductors, data centres and energy systems, requiring industrial-scale financing.

WEF's Five Priorities for Adaptation

To address this, the WEF outlines five priorities: improving secondary-market infrastructure, mobilising institutional capital by adapting prudential frameworks, reducing regulatory friction through cross-border harmonisation, strengthening talent ecosystems with better stock-option taxation, and enabling strategic but time-limited government participation. VC has become essential economic infrastructure, yet its foundations are under pressure as companies stay private longer and distributions fall to historic lows. "AI is intensifying each of these pressures while simultaneously redefining what VC finances and how it operates," the report said. Without updated liquidity mechanisms and policy frameworks, the next generation of transformative companies risks being starved of capital. (ANI)

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