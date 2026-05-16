Old Dhaka's Historic Northbrook Hall Nears Public Reopening

Dhaka: Restoration work on the historic Northbrook Hall, popularly known as Lalkuthi, is in its final phase, with authorities expecting to reopen the landmark soon, said a report by BSS.

The Dhaka South City Corporation began renovating the 152-year-old British-era structure in 2023 after years of neglect. Officials said only minor decorative work now remains.

Project Director Rajib Khadem said efforts were made to preserve the building's original architectural style, while rare books and old furniture discovered during the restoration were also conserved, as per the report.

Authorities are planning to reopen Johnson Hall as a library and research space for visitors.

Situated beside the Buriganga River near Sadarghat, the restored site has recently attracted growing interest from tourists and photography enthusiasts.

Historian Dr Nasir Ahmad said, the building was constructed in 1874 and later became an important social and cultural venue in Dhaka. He added that poet Rabindranath Tagore was welcomed there during a civic reception in 1926, also added the report.