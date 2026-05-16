Anthony Hopkins, At 88, Grooves To 'Dance Me To The End Of Love'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Hollywood legend Anthony Hopkins showcased that age is just a number as he shook a leg at the age of 88 to the timeless classic“Dance Me To The End Of Love” by Leonard Cohen.

Hopkins shared a video of himself swaying with full energy and joy in a hotel room to the song, which was released in 1984. In the background, where the octogenarian is seen dancing, a building featuring Cohen's painting can be seen.

The icon wrote as the caption:“When in Montréal, Dance Me to the End of Love @leonardcohen.”

Leonard Cohen's work commonly explored themes such as faith and mortality, isolation and depression, betrayal and redemption, social and political conflict, sexual and romantic love, desire, regret, and loss.

Talking about Hopkins, he has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, four BAFTA Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Laurence Olivier Award. He has also received the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2005 was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama in 1993.

The 88-year-old' icon's early film roles include The Lion in Winter, A Bridge Too Far, Magic, The Elephant Man, The Silence of the Lambs, The Father, The Remains of the Day, Nixon, Amistad, The Two Popes, 84 Charing Cross Road, Howards End, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Shadowlands, Legends of the Fall, The Mask of Zorro, Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Thor: Ragnarok to name a few.

The legendary actor was last seen in Locked, a psychological thriller film directed by David Yarovesky. It is a remake of the Argentine film 4x4.

The plot follows Eddie, a petty thief and deadbeat dad who breaks into a state-of-the-art SUV, only to be trapped inside and played with by the sadistic owner William. Hopkins will next be seen in Wife & Dog by Guy Ritchie.