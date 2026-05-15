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New Wave Of Former Idps Arrives Home To Azerbaijan's Shukurbeyli Village (UPDATE)


2026-05-15 06:34:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 07:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent off in the morning has arrived in Shukurbeyli village of Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 453 people (107 families) were resettled in Shukurbeyli village.

A total of 2,522 people (615 families), including residents from the villages of Shikhaliaghali and Dajal, as well as the Mahmudlu settlement, are planned to be resettled in Shukurbeyli.

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07:20

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Trend News Agency

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