Manish Raisinghani On The Global Appeal Of Cinema: More Rooted The Emotion, More Global The Story

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Manish Raisinghani is of the opinion that good storytelling has the power to travel beyond geographical and cultural boundaries.

He stated that the more rooted the emotions are in a story, the more global appeal it holds.

Sharing his perspective on global cinema, Manish said that cinema continues to be one of the most universal art forms, as emotions are naturally borderless.

“A good story doesn't carry a passport; it carries the truth,” he said.

The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor further pointed out that language barriers do not have much significance in today's world, due to the availability of subtitles and dubbing.

He added that the audience has also become more open to international content.

Manish shared that while the Indian viewers passionately consume Korean dramas, Bollywood films such as "Dangal" turned out to be a massive success in China.

The 'Kaahin Kissii Roz' actor also did not forget to mention the timeless popularity of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-led "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" across boundaries.

For Manish, ultimately, storytelling is all about perspective.“People buy tickets to watch how you think,” he shared.

The 'Kahiin to Hoga' actor went on to explain that the filmmakers draw audiences because of their unique worldview - from Rajkumar Hirani's emotional storytelling, to S. S. Rajamouli's imagination, to Anurag Kashyap's realism, and finally to Aditya Dhar's raw intensity.

“The more rooted the emotion, the more global the story becomes,” concluded Manish.

Manish made his acting debut in the serial "Teen Bahuraniyaan" and rose to fame for his portrayal of Siddhant Bharadwaj in the show "Sasural Simar Ka."

He has further been a part of shows such as "Kaahin Kissii Roz" and "Kahiin to Hoga".

Manish has also tried his hand at the vertical storytelling formats through projects including "Fake Boyfriend Ka Funda", "Tapori Bana Papa", "Race Ka Badshah", "Engineer Number 1", "Jail Ka King", and "Jallad CEO".