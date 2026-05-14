Gujarat Govt Prioritising Workers' Welfare, Health Security: Labour Minister At ESIC Regional Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 14 (IANS) Workers' welfare, healthcare access and social security remain among the Gujarat government's highest priorities, Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister, Kunvarji Bavaliya said at the 93rd Regional Council Meeting of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) held in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired jointly by Bavaliya and State Minister Kantilal Amrutiya, focussed on the implementation of the Employees' State Insurance Scheme, the quality of healthcare services available to insured persons and various administrative and medical issues linked to labour welfare.

Addressing the ESIC Board meeting, Bavaliya said industrial growth and employment opportunities were directly connected to the well-being of workers.

“Providing adequate healthcare facilities, medical services and social security to workers who form the foundation of the state's development is the priority of the state government,” he said.

The minister said that while the country was progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat on the other hand, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, was also giving the highest priority to labour welfare.

"Several welfare schemes had been implemented to provide workers with social security, health protection and economic empowerment," he said.

Bavaliya further said, "The new Labour Codes and Social Security Code introduced by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment would help workers from both organised and unorganised sectors benefit from an integrated security framework."

Referring to digital initiatives, he said platforms such as the e-Shram portal had made worker registration and access to benefits“easier and more transparent”.

The minister also shared details of ESIC's annual health check-up initiative launched on May 7. Under the programme, insured workers aged 40 years and above across the country will be eligible for free annual health screenings.

“This will help in the early detection and timely treatment of serious diseases,” he said.

He further said that the newly inaugurated 'Model Hospital' in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar area would become an important step towards strengthening healthcare facilities for workers.

According to the minister, benefits such as pension, insurance and maternity assistance had also been made more accessible under the system.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on improving the quality of healthcare services under the ESI scheme in Gujarat, ensuring timely medical treatment for insured persons, making modern medical equipment available in hospitals and dispensaries, and expediting recruitment for vacant medical and administrative posts.

Bavaliya instructed officials to prioritise all necessary measures to ensure quality healthcare services for insured persons and their dependants.

“The objective of ESIC is not only to provide treatment but also to ensure better social security and healthcare facilities for workers and their families,” he said.

He also directed officials to ensure effective implementation of services under the new Labour Codes and to make sure the benefits of welfare schemes reached the maximum number of workers in a timely manner.

The meeting also reviewed various under-construction projects, strengthening of healthcare infrastructure and expansion of digital services.

Officials additionally emphasised the need to improve awareness and communication so insured workers could receive better information about available schemes and benefits.