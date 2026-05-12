Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Prospects For Interparliamentary Cooperation
This issue was discussed on May 10, 2026, during a meeting between Tajik Ambassador Akram Karimi and Chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Sheikh.
The meeting took place within the framework of the ongoing dialogue between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia on bilateral cooperation issues.
During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.--
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