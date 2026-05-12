403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lufthansa Reveals Loss Despite Growth In Revenues In 1Q2026
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Lufthansa Group announces a loss in the first quarter of 2026, despite an 8% growth in revenue to 8.8 billion euro, Trend reports.
The company's loss narrowed to 612 million euro from 722 million euro a year earlier.
Lufthansa also said that it expects an additional cost of about 1.7 billion euro in fuel costs due to the events in the Middle East. However, the company didn't change its financial forecasts for 2026.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment