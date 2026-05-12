Lufthansa Reveals Loss Despite Growth In Revenues In 1Q2026

Lufthansa also said that it expects an additional cost of about 1.7 billion euro in fuel costs due to the events in the Middle East. However, the company didn't change its financial forecasts for 2026.

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