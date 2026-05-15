Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Mauritania

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, H E Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them. The message was handed to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, during his meeting today with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Mauritanians Abroad of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, H E Dr. Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, who is visiting the country.

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