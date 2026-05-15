Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic About Pre-Social Media Days, Shares A Thought-Provoking Note

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Karan Johar appears to be in a reflective mood over the pre-social media era. The filmmaker recently took to his social media account and shared a nostalgic note, reminiscing about life before the social media era.

Sharing the post on his social media story, Karan wrote,“Sometimes I think of those pre-social media days with love and longing.... When posting was in a letter box, when scrolling was a book or a notepad, when followers were for a worthy cause or even a guru, when likes were genuine appreciation, when the gram was just a weight and not baggage Those were the days....”

Professionally, Karan Johar is touted as one of Bollywood's most influential filmmakers, producers, talk show hosts, and entrepreneurs.

The filmmaker, through his production house Dharma Productions, founded by his father Yash Johar, has delivered some of Hindi cinema's biggest blockbusters.

Karan, who has also directed movies, made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, followed by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and others.

Karan's late father, Yash Johar, was a respected producer who backed films such as Dostana, Agneepath, Duplicate, and Kal Ho Naa Ho. It was Yash Johar's vision and passion for cinema that laid the foundation of Dharma Productions, which Karan later expanded into one of the biggest banners in Indian entertainment.

Before stepping into direction, Karan worked as an assistant director on the superhit movie 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', directed by Aditya Chopra.

Karan had also made a small acting appearance in the iconic film.

Apart from filmmaking, Karan has built a huge fan base as the host of his celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan, which he has been hosting for almost two decades.

On the personal front, Karan is also a proud father to twins, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar.

–IANS

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