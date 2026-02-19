Uzbekistan, U.S. Launch Initiative To Develop Nationwide Gas Station System

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the United States have signed an agreement to establish a nationwide network of gas stations across the country, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The agreement was formalized as part of the business agenda during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's official visit to Washington. This visit resulted in the signing of multiple bilateral agreements and the presentation of several collaborative projects between the two nations.

The signing ceremony was attended by a distinguished group of U.S. government officials and key figures from prominent financial institutions. Among those present were U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Special Envoy of the President Paolo Zampolli, John Jovanovic, President and Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank), and Carolyn Lamm, Chairperson of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce.

Executives from some of the world's most prominent multinational corporations were also in attendance, including Traxys, Valmont Industries, Gulf Oil, Aviagen Broiler Breeding Group, John Deere, BlackRock Financial Markets Advisory, and Oppenheimer, among others.

In a notable development, in October 2024, Uzbekistan's state-owned Uzbekneftegaz and the U.S.-based Gulf Oil signed a $100 million memorandum of understanding. This agreement outlines the establishment of a nationwide network of fuel stations across the Republic of Uzbekistan. The project will be spearheaded by the foreign investor, who plans to construct up to 100 fuel stations in all regions of the country. The initial stations are expected to be located along major highways as part of Uzbekistan's broader initiative to enhance roadside infrastructure.

Fuel for these stations will be procured through the Uzbek Republican Commodity Exchange, adhering to established market procedures, with a portion of the supply also sourced through imports.

This initiative is intended not only to expand services for motorists but also to play a significant role in the modernization of Uzbekistan's transportation infrastructure.