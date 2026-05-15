Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 OTT Rights Sold For Rs 160 Crore Before Shoot Ends Details Inside

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Even before its shooting is complete, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' has already made massive business news. Reports say the film's OTT rights have been sold for a huge amount. So, who bought the rights, and has the release date been postponed?

Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2 is already making headlines even before the shoot is completed. According to reports, the movie's OTT rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a massive Rs 160 crore. The deal is being described as one of the biggest digital rights agreements in Tamil cinema history, showing the huge excitement surrounding the sequel.

The makers recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule in different parts of Kerala, including Palakkad, Attappadi, and Kozhikode. Along with Rajinikanth, popular Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu is also playing an important role in the film. While earlier reports suggested an August release, the latest buzz hints that the movie may now release in theatres on September 4.

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. In the first film, Rajinikanth played the powerful character Muthuvel Pandian. The movie became a massive success worldwide and reportedly earned more than Rs 600 crore at the box office. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the second installment.

he sequel was officially announced with a special promo video released on January 14 this year, and filming began in March. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who worked on the first part, has returned for the sequel as well. Just like the original film, Jailer 2 is expected to feature high-voltage action scenes. Fans are also curious to know whether Mohanlal's popular character Mathew from the first film will appear in the sequel.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures. The film also featured Nagarjuna in a major role and Aamir Khan in a guest appearance. Apart from Jailer 2, the veteran actor is reportedly listening to several new scripts and is interested in collaborating with young filmmakers.